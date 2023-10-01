MSO Planet 13 sells Florida MJ license, will restate financials

MSO Planet 13 sells Florida marijuana license, will restate financials

Nevada-based marijuana multistate operator Planet 13 Holdings is selling a medical marijuana treatment center (MMTC) license to further its Florida expansion plans and will restate some of its previously reported financials.

MSO Planet 13 sells Florida marijuana license, will restate financials is a post from: MJBizDaily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs