FW – Diffondiamo Informazione

Diffondiamo Informazione

MSO Planet 13 sells Florida MJ license, will restate financials

Diffondi Informazione!
Pubblicità
Pubblicità
Pubblicità

MSO Planet 13 sells Florida marijuana license, will restate financials

Pubblicità

Nevada-based marijuana multistate operator Planet 13 Holdings is selling a medical marijuana treatment center (MMTC) license to further its Florida expansion plans and will restate some of its previously reported financials.

MSO Planet 13 sells Florida marijuana license, will restate financials is a post from: MJBizDaily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Nevada-based marijuana multistate operator Planet 13 Holdings is selling a medical marijuana treatment center (MMTC) license to further its Florida expansion plans and will restate some of its previously reported financials.

MSO Planet 13 sells Florida marijuana license, will restate financials is a post from: MJBizDaily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

33925
27 Gen 202400:31

Loading

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Verified by MonsterInsights