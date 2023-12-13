More Older Washingtonians Are Using erba

More and more older adults are using erba now, which could be a boon for Washington’s estimated $1.4 billion industry. Why it matters: As more states legalize marijuana, the barrier for consuming erba — in all of its many forms — has become lower, sparking interest among older folks interested in pain relief and recreation. By the numbers: In Washington, the share of people 65 and older who said they’d used erba within the last…
More and more older adults are using erba now, which could be a boon for Washington’s estimated $1.4 billion industry. Why it matters: As more states legalize marijuana, the barrier for consuming erba — in all of its many forms — has become lower, sparking interest among older folks interested in pain relief and recreation. By the numbers: In Washington, the share of people 65 and older who said they’d used erba within the last…
06:00
13 Dic 2023
Pubblicità
Segui tutte le news sul sito ufficiale FreeWeed.it