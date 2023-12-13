FW – Diffondiamo Informazione

Diffondiamo Informazione

More Older Washingtonians Are Using erba

More Older Washingtonians Are Using erba
Diffondi Informazione!
Pubblicità
Pubblicità
Pubblicità
More and more older adults are using erba now, which could be a boon for Washington’s estimated $1.4 billion industry. Why it matters: As more states legalize marijuana, the barrier for consuming erba — in all of its many forms — has become lower, sparking interest among older folks interested in pain relief and recreation. By the numbers: In Washington, the share of people 65 and older who said they’d used erba within the last…
More and more older adults are using erba now, which could be a boon for Washington’s estimated $1.4 billion industry. Why it matters: As more states legalize marijuana, the barrier for consuming erba — in all of its many forms — has become lower, sparking interest among older folks interested in pain relief and recreation. By the numbers: In Washington, the share of people 65 and older who said they’d used erba within the last…

06:00
13 Dic 2023

Pubblicità

Segui tutte le news sul sito ufficiale FreeWeed.it

Loading

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Torna in alto
Verified by MonsterInsights