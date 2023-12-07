FW – Diffondiamo Informazione

More erba workers at Verano subsidiary in Illinois join union

Retail workers at a Zen Leaf store in Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood voted to join Teamsters Local 777.

More erba workers at Verano subsidiary in Illinois join union is a post from: MJBizDaily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for erba entrepreneurs

02:01
7 Dic 2023

