More California licensed MJ labs approved to test flower

More California licensed marijuana labs approved to test flower

Six more licensed California marijuana labs are now compliant with new state rules and allowed to resume testing flower and non-infused pre-rolls.

More California licensed marijuana labs approved to test flower is a post from: MJBizDaily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

11 Gen 202400:31

