MJ MSO 4Front Ventures converts debt to equity, appoints new CEO

Cannabis MSO 4Front Ventures converts debt to equity, appoints new CEO
Arizona-based cannabis multistate operator 4Front Ventures hired a new CEO and plans to convert $23 million worth of its debt into equity.
Cannabis MSO 4Front Ventures converts debt to equity, appoints new CEO is a post from: MJBizDaily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs
Arizona-based cannabis multistate operator 4Front Ventures hired a new CEO and plans to convert $23 million worth of its debt into equity.
Cannabis MSO 4Front Ventures converts debt to equity, appoints new CEO is a post from: MJBizDaily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs
33925
8 Gen 202423:01