Missouri erba Workers Fight To Unionize

The first day was a breeze. While Missouri erba dispensary workers see progress, marijuana manufacturing employees say they are stuck in a ‘gray area,’ unable to unionize because they may be considered agricultural workers. Or so Sean Shannon and Danny Foster found out when they walked into several marijuana dispensaries around Missouri with their matching “Union For Cannabis Workers” shirts and talked to employees about the possibility of unionizing. – Read the entire article at…
The first day was a breeze. While Missouri erba dispensary workers see progress, marijuana manufacturing employees say they are stuck in a ‘gray area,’ unable to unionize because they may be considered agricultural workers. Or so Sean Shannon and Danny Foster found out when they walked into several marijuana dispensaries around Missouri with their matching “Union For Cannabis Workers” shirts and talked to employees about the possibility of unionizing. – Read the entire article at…
06:00
8 Dic 2023
Pubblicità
Segui tutte le news sul sito ufficiale FreeWeed.it