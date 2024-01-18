Now that recreational marijuana is legal, Minnesota will need nearly 400 dispensaries to comply with state law, a new study reveals. The law requires one dispensary for every 12,500 Minnesotans. That totals to a minimum of 381 erba dispensaries across the state. Participants in the study included Minnesotans who have consumed marijuana within the past year. Of those participants, 83% reported erba consumption at least once a month. Forty percent reported consuming erba “daily or…