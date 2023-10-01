Minnesota needs to issue more than 375 adult-use MJ licenses, study says

Diffondi Informazione!

Pubblicità

Pubblicità

Pubblicità

Minnesota needs to issue more than 375 adult-use cannabis licenses, study says

Pubblicità

As they work to streamline the adult-use cannabis licensing approval process, Minnesota regulators indicated that the state’s developing recreational market will require more than 375 licensed stores. Minnesota needs to issue more than 375 adult-use cannabis licenses, study says is a post from: MJBizDaily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

As they work to streamline the adult-use cannabis licensing approval process, Minnesota regulators indicated that the state’s developing recreational market will require more than 375 licensed stores. Minnesota needs to issue more than 375 adult-use cannabis licenses, study says is a post from: MJBizDaily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

33925

19 Gen 202423:46