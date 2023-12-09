Medical erba Eases Man’s Nerve Pain After Other Treatments Fail

Case study suggests medical erba as option for pain management in Fabry. A man with Fabry disease experienced an easing of neuropathic pain, or nerve pain, with medical erba after failing to respond to standard therapies, a case study reports. “A clinical trial, including more patients, is needed to establish efficacy and safety of this analgesic approach in patients with FD [Fabry disease] and neuropathic pain,” researchers wrote in the study “Relief of nocturnal neuropathic…