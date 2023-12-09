FW – Diffondiamo Informazione

Diffondiamo Informazione

Medical erba Eases Man’s Nerve Pain After Other Treatments Fail

Medical erba Eases Man’s Nerve Pain After Other Treatments Fail
Diffondi Informazione!
Pubblicità
Pubblicità
Pubblicità
Case study suggests medical erba as option for pain management in Fabry. A man with Fabry disease experienced an easing of neuropathic pain, or nerve pain, with medical erba after failing to respond to standard therapies, a case study reports. “A clinical trial, including more patients, is needed to establish efficacy and safety of this analgesic approach in patients with FD [Fabry disease] and neuropathic pain,” researchers wrote in the study “Relief of nocturnal neuropathic…
Case study suggests medical erba as option for pain management in Fabry. A man with Fabry disease experienced an easing of neuropathic pain, or nerve pain, with medical erba after failing to respond to standard therapies, a case study reports. “A clinical trial, including more patients, is needed to establish efficacy and safety of this analgesic approach in patients with FD [Fabry disease] and neuropathic pain,” researchers wrote in the study “Relief of nocturnal neuropathic…

06:00
9 Dic 2023

Pubblicità

Segui tutte le news sul sito ufficiale FreeWeed.it

Loading

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Torna in alto
Verified by MonsterInsights