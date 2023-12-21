Marylanders Paid $12M In erba Taxes In First 3 Months Of Recreational Sales

In the first three months that people could legally buy erba in Maryland, customers paid more than $12 million in taxes to the state government. Customers buying recreational erba pay a 9% point-of-sale tax on all flower, edibles, tinctures and other erba products, with the money parceled out to a variety of programs. A new report from Comptroller Brooke Lierman, a Democrat, lays out how the money is coming into the state and where it’s…