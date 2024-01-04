FW – Diffondiamo Informazione

Diffondiamo Informazione

Martha Stewart Talks erba And Working With Snoop Dogg: We Enjoy ‘Baking’

“As I reflect on my recent collaboration with Snoop, I realize I learn so much from him every time we work together. He’s taught me about music and business and always gives me a fresh perspective. We both help each other in that way,” says the world-famous media personality and businesswoman Martha Stewart during an exclusive interview. The conversation delves into her fun relationship with The Doggfather and their latest project in the smoking space,…
06:00
4 Gen 2024

