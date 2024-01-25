Marijuana retailers say they need more from track-and-trace software
Marijuana industry veterans say track-and-trace systems meet their cultivation and production expectations but are lacking in retail functionality.
Marijuana retailers say they need more from track-and-trace software is a post from: MJBizDaily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for erba entrepreneurs
Marijuana industry veterans say track-and-trace systems meet their cultivation and production expectations but are lacking in retail functionality.
Marijuana retailers say they need more from track-and-trace software is a post from: MJBizDaily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for erba entrepreneurs
14:01
25 Gen 2024
Segui tutte le news sul sito ufficiale FreeWeed.it