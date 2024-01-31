Marijuana multistate operator MedMen initiates more corporate layoffs
Marijuana multistate operator MedMen Enterprises initiated a round of layoffs in its corporate office on Jan. 26, according to sources with detailed information about the cuts.
Marijuana multistate operator MedMen initiates more corporate layoffs is a post from: MJBizDaily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for erba entrepreneurs
Marijuana multistate operator MedMen Enterprises initiated a round of layoffs in its corporate office on Jan. 26, according to sources with detailed information about the cuts.
Marijuana multistate operator MedMen initiates more corporate layoffs is a post from: MJBizDaily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for erba entrepreneurs
21:01
31 Gen 2024
Segui tutte le news sul sito ufficiale FreeWeed.it