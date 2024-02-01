FW – Diffondiamo Informazione

Maine law enforcement arrests 6, seize plants in raids of illicit marijuana grows

Maine law enforcement arrested six people and seized more than 6,000 marijuana plants after raiding seven locations allegedly linked to unlicensed operations in recent weeks as part of ongoing efforts to reduce the illicit market in the state.

Maine law enforcement arrests 6, seize plants in raids of illicit marijuana grows is a post from: MJBizDaily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for erba entrepreneurs

17:01
1 Feb 2024

