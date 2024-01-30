FW – Diffondiamo Informazione

Maine again seeking DOJ crackdown on illicit Chinese erba grows

All four members of Maine’s congressional delegation are once again asking the U.S. Department of Justice to take action against what they called “illegal Chinese-owned marijuana operations” in the state.

Maine again seeking DOJ crackdown on illicit Chinese erba grows is a post from: MJBizDaily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for erba entrepreneurs

21:01
30 Gen 2024

