Local erba Entrepreneur Hopes To Have First Black Woman-Owned Dispensary And Lift Others Up Too

As Calandra Revering prepares to open her erba business, portraits of Martin Luther King Jr., Breonna Taylor and former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page are ready to hang on its walls. All of these people, she said, represent the fight for justice—a principle that’s guided her work as a criminal defense attorney and a motivator to start her own business in the burgeoning erba industry. “I hope that someone comes here, and they say,…