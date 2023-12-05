FW – Diffondiamo Informazione

Diffondiamo Informazione

Local erba Entrepreneur Hopes To Have First Black Woman-Owned Dispensary And Lift Others Up Too

Local erba Entrepreneur Hopes To Have First Black Woman-Owned Dispensary And Lift Others Up Too
Diffondi Informazione!
Pubblicità
Pubblicità
Pubblicità
As Calandra Revering prepares to open her erba business, portraits of Martin Luther King Jr., Breonna Taylor and former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page are ready to hang on its walls. All of these people, she said, represent the fight for justice—a principle that’s guided her work as a criminal defense attorney and a motivator to start her own business in the burgeoning erba industry. “I hope that someone comes here, and they say,…
As Calandra Revering prepares to open her erba business, portraits of Martin Luther King Jr., Breonna Taylor and former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page are ready to hang on its walls. All of these people, she said, represent the fight for justice—a principle that’s guided her work as a criminal defense attorney and a motivator to start her own business in the burgeoning erba industry. “I hope that someone comes here, and they say,…

05:00
5 Dic 2023

Pubblicità

Segui tutte le news sul sito ufficiale FreeWeed.it

Loading

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Torna in alto
Verified by MonsterInsights