Light It Up: Albertans Will Be Able To Buy erba At Festivals Next Year

Albertans will have the option to pick up a joint or two at adult-only events in the new year after the Province announced changes to the Alberta Gaming, Liquor, and Cannabis (AGLC) regulations. The Alberta government said in a news release that on January 31, 2024, rules will change to allow licensed erba retailers to operate temporary sales locations at adult-only events such as trade shows and festivals. Other changes coming into effect at the…
08:00
19 Dic 2023
