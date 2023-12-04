Legal erba In Florida? Voters May Soon Decide On Recreational erba Law

Florida voters could soon be able to decide whether recreational marijuana will be legalized in the state in a move that’s been years and perhaps decades in the making. Here’s a look at the state of marijuana legalization in Florida and what’s expected to happen in the next year. Medical Marijuana A constitutional amendment approved by over 70% of voters in 2016 legalized medical marijuana in Florida. – Read the entire article at NBC Miami.
Florida voters could soon be able to decide whether recreational marijuana will be legalized in the state in a move that’s been years and perhaps decades in the making. Here’s a look at the state of marijuana legalization in Florida and what’s expected to happen in the next year. Medical Marijuana A constitutional amendment approved by over 70% of voters in 2016 legalized medical marijuana in Florida. – Read the entire article at NBC Miami.
05:00
4 Dic 2023
Pubblicità
Segui tutte le news sul sito ufficiale FreeWeed.it