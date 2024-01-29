Lawsuit claims race, gender bias by New York’s marijuana regulator
New York’s Office of Cannabis Management and its supervisory Cannabis Control Board are being sued by a microbusiness license applicant claiming discrimination against a business owned by white men as a result of the marijuana regulator’s equity push.
Lawsuit claims race, gender bias by New York’s marijuana regulator is a post from: MJBizDaily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for erba entrepreneurs
New York’s Office of Cannabis Management and its supervisory Cannabis Control Board are being sued by a microbusiness license applicant claiming discrimination against a business owned by white men as a result of the marijuana regulator’s equity push.
Lawsuit claims race, gender bias by New York’s marijuana regulator is a post from: MJBizDaily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for erba entrepreneurs
22:01
29 Gen 2024
Segui tutte le news sul sito ufficiale FreeWeed.it