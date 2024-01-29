FW – Diffondiamo Informazione

Diffondiamo Informazione

Lawsuit claims race, gender bias by New York’s marijuana regulator

Diffondi Informazione!
Pubblicità
Pubblicità
Pubblicità

New York’s Office of Cannabis Management and its supervisory Cannabis Control Board are being sued by a microbusiness license applicant claiming discrimination against a business owned by white men as a result of the marijuana regulator’s equity push.

Lawsuit claims race, gender bias by New York’s marijuana regulator is a post from: MJBizDaily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for erba entrepreneurs

New York’s Office of Cannabis Management and its supervisory Cannabis Control Board are being sued by a microbusiness license applicant claiming discrimination against a business owned by white men as a result of the marijuana regulator’s equity push.

Lawsuit claims race, gender bias by New York’s marijuana regulator is a post from: MJBizDaily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for erba entrepreneurs

22:01
29 Gen 2024

Pubblicità

Segui tutte le news sul sito ufficiale FreeWeed.it

Loading

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Verified by MonsterInsights