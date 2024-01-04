Largest MJ MSOs lay out modest expansion plans for 2024

Largest cannabis MSOs lay out modest expansion plans for 2024
Several of the nation’s largest cannabis companies have already mapped out their retail expansion plans in 2024, a consequence of licensing caps, limited new market opportunities and ongoing capital concerns.
Largest cannabis MSOs lay out modest expansion plans for 2024 is a post from: MJBizDaily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs
Several of the nation’s largest cannabis companies have already mapped out their retail expansion plans in 2024, a consequence of licensing caps, limited new market opportunities and ongoing capital concerns.
Largest cannabis MSOs lay out modest expansion plans for 2024 is a post from: MJBizDaily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs
33925
4 Gen 202413:46