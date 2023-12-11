FW – Diffondiamo Informazione

Diffondiamo Informazione

Landmark Netherlands erba experiment set to begin this week

Diffondi Informazione!
Pubblicità
Pubblicità
Pubblicità

The Netherlands’ erba cultivation and distribution experiment is set to kick off Friday in what executives are calling a milestone for the industry in Europe – even though the supply-chain trial is starting years later than originally planned.

Landmark Netherlands erba experiment set to begin this week is a post from: MJBizDaily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for erba entrepreneurs

The Netherlands’ erba cultivation and distribution experiment is set to kick off Friday in what executives are calling a milestone for the industry in Europe – even though the supply-chain trial is starting years later than originally planned.

Landmark Netherlands erba experiment set to begin this week is a post from: MJBizDaily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for erba entrepreneurs

23:00
11 Dic 2023

Pubblicità

Segui tutte le news sul sito ufficiale FreeWeed.it

Loading

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Torna in alto
Verified by MonsterInsights