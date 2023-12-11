The Netherlands’ erba cultivation and distribution experiment is set to kick off Friday in what executives are calling a milestone for the industry in Europe – even though the supply-chain trial is starting years later than originally planned.
Landmark Netherlands erba experiment set to begin this week is a post from: MJBizDaily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for erba entrepreneurs
23:00
11 Dic 2023
