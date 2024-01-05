KY gov’s MJ expansion push (MJ NEWS: January 5, 2024)

KY gov’s cannabis expansion push (Newsletter: January 5, 2024)

DEA: psychedelic mushroom spores legal; NY marijuana reports; KY legalization bill; Study: Cancer patients use cannabis to relieve symptoms

/ TOP THINGS TO KNOW



The Drug Enforcement Administration sent a letter confirming that psychedelic mushroom spores are federally legal prior to producing psilocybin or psilocin through germination.



Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) is pushing lawmakers to significantly expand access to medical cannabis by adding new qualifying conditions. His administration also released the first batch of draft regulations for the program.



As Kentucky officials work to implement medical cannabis, a representative filed a new bill to legalize recreational marijuana possession, use and home cultivation—but not sales.



The New York Office of Cannabis Management published a series of new reports looking at sales, equity, enforcement and other key issues in the state’s first full year of the legal recreational marijuana market.



A new study found that medical cannabis use by cancer survivors is “notable”—with most reporting “a great degree of symptomatic improvement for the specified reason for use” such as sleep disturbances, pain, stress, nausea and depression.



The Tennessee Department of Agriculture filed proposed hemp rules that would change the definition of THC to include the percent of THC-A—leading to the potential ban of THC-A products and some CBD flower.



/ FEDERAL



The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration left marijuana and other drugs out of the scope of a proposed rule on impaired driving technology for vehicles, saying that “current knowledge about the effects of cannabis on driving is insufficient to allow specification of a simple measure of driving impairment outside of controlled conditions.”



The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative are seeking applicants to serve on agricultural trade advisory committees focused on hemp and other crops.



Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-IL) tweeted, “President Biden pardoned thousands of low-level cannabis offenses just before the new year. It’s a huge step for equal justice, as failed “War on Drugs” policies continue to disproportionately impact marginalized communities. We must right these wrongs.”



Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-CO) tweeted, “In the 10 years since Colorado pioneered marijuana legalization, the industry has funded public education and created jobs with: Over $15 BILLION in total cannabis sales $2.6 BILLION in state tax and fee revenue from sales 35,000+ people employed in our cannabis workforce”



/ STATES



Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) tweeted, “Since Colorado voters legalized cannabis a decade ago, Colorado has developed one of the leading regulatory systems in the world and inspired countless others like it across the country and around the globe.”



Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) spoke about his desire to launch legal marijuana sales on an expedited basis.



Connecticut’s attorney general sent a cease and desist letter over unlicensed cannabis market events.



A South Carolina senator spoke about his bill to remove the smell of marijuana as probable cause to stop, search or arrest someone.



An Alabama judge granted a temporary restraining order blocking regulators from issuing medical cannabis integrated facility licenses.



California regulators shut down cannabis testing at most labs across the state in line with new stricter requirements.



An Arkansas regulatory spokesperson discussed how the state uses medical cannabis revenue to pay for school lunches.



/ LOCAL



Detroit, Michigan officials are hosting an event on raising capital for cannabis businesses on January 24.



/ INTERNATIONAL



Canada’s attorney general is facing a class action lawsuit over alleged violations of workers’ rights to liberty and security that was brought by one plaintiff who worked at a cannabis company.



Barcelona, Spain officials are seeking to close cannabis clubs.



/ SCIENCE & HEALTH



A case study of a patient with Lupus found that “pain dramatically improved after a one-time macro-dosing of 6 grams of Psilocybin cubensis in Oregon, which he expected would only provide a sense of enlightenment.”



/ BUSINESS



atai Life Sciences is investing $50 million in Beckley Psytech Limited.



Grown Rogue International Inc. announced changes to its management team.



