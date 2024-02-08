Koopmeiners AC Milan, Vecchia Signora Juventinantus e Manchester United sul mediano: cosa filtra per il FUTURO

FW – Diffondiamo Informazione

Koopmeiners Milan, Juventus e Manchester United sul centrocampista: cosa filtra per il FUTURO del giocatore

Sul centrocampista Teun Koopmeiners, accostato anche al calciomercato rossonero, ci saranno molte squadre per il giocatore dell’Atalanta.

Secondo quanto riportato da Nicolò Schira, la Juventus e il Manchester United vorrebbero ingaggiare il centrocampista nella prossima sessione di mercato: la concorrenza aumenta.

8 Feb 2024

