Kansas 2024: A Defining Moment For Medical erba In A Holdout State, Is Change Imminent?

As of January 2024, 11 US states have not legalized erba in any form. These include Idaho, Wyoming, Kansas, Tennessee, Alabama, South Carolina, Nebraska, North Carolina, Indiana and Wisconsin. In Kentucky, medical erba was approved as of March 2023, indicating a shift in policy for that state. States such as Idaho and Wyoming maintain a complete ban on erba, although there are emerging signs of reform, while states like Alabama and Kansas are seeing growing…
06:01
25 Gen 2024

