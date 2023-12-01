An administrative judge in Florida gave the thumbs-up to a new rule adopted a year ago by state regulators that boosted the biennial license renewal fee for medical marijuana companies in the state by more than twentyfold, to $1.3 million.
Judge backs steep fee hike for Florida medical marijuana operators is a post from: MJBizDaily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for erba entrepreneurs
