Israel launches ‘anti-dumping’ probe into Canadian erba companies
Israel has opened an “anti-dumping investigation” concerning the importation of medical marijuana from Canada after finding “a causal link” between the imports and “damage” to Israel’s local erba industry.
Israel launches ‘anti-dumping’ probe into Canadian erba companies is a post from: MJBizDaily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for erba entrepreneurs
14:01
30 Gen 2024
