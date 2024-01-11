Is erba Legal In Virginia? A Closer Look At The Laws That Left The erba Market Behind

Those looking to light up in Virginia still don’t have a place to buy their supply within the state. Although the sale of recreational marijuana is now legal in the Commonwealth, the state has effectively upheld a prohibition on purchasing by sidestepping any opportunity to develop a market for retail sales. The sale of recreational marijuana became legal on Jan. 1 under the Virginia Cannabis Control Act but there are still no regulatory provisions that…
