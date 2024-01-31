Ireland Considers Decriminalizing Drugs, UK Investigates Using Hemp To Make Electronics, Spain’s Record-Breaking erba Production And More Euro News

The Irish Citizen’s Assembly of Drug Use published a report last week recommending drug decriminalization. Paul Reid, the assembly chairman, told the Irish Examiner that the report suggests a “decriminalized” model for individuals caught in possession of drugs for personal use, while the possession will remain illegal under the law. Reid added that the details on how decriminalization would be legally effective are left out to the Oireachtas (the bicameral parliament of Ireland). The report…