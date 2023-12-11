Industrial Hemp Will Be Used To Build Affordable Housing For Farmworkers In Huron

What do industrial hemp and farmworker housing have in common? Hemp insulation or what some calls ‘hempsulation.” A groundbreaking initiative using industrial hemp building materials aimed to address the issue of farmworkers housing in Fresno County is on the horizon in this Fresno County city. The housing project will consist of 33 single-family homes on the east side of Huron. – Read the entire article at Yahoo News.
05:00
11 Dic 2023
