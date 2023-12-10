I Lived A Double Life As A Rally Driver And Drug Smuggler – I Had Champagne And Coke-fuelled Parties Before Races

Randy Lanier achieved his childhood dream of racing the Indy500 through a very unconventional journey. RANDY LANIER was a motor racing champion who won Rookie of the Year at the 1986 Indy500. But just a year later he was sentenced to life in prison without parole for drug smuggling. Born in rural Virginia, Lanier dreamed of becoming a race driver from the first time he heard a live broadcast of the Indy500 on the radio.…