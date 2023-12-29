How The Federal Government Has Milked The erba Business Almost To Death

The historic policy shift remains Trudeau’s most significant feat, but the onerous excise tax has marred the journey to sunny days. A few weeks after Canada’s fifth anniversary of erba legalization, industry executives gathered in the Crystal Ballroom of the Omni King Edward Hotel in downtown Toronto. They had travelled from across the country to attend the two-day, invite-only event, with tickets going for $1,800. Now in its third iteration, the room was humming a…