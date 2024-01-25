How $1 Million Of NFL Funding Will Be Used For erba And Concussion Research
A three-year study, funded by the National Football League, has been approved to investigate the potential of CBD for preventing concussion in players. The study, which will also explore whether cannabinoids can be used as an alternative to opioids for pain management, hopes to address an unmet need among athletes at risk of head injuries on the field. In 2022, the NFL announced it was putting forward $1 million in funding to investigate the use…
A three-year study, funded by the National Football League, has been approved to investigate the potential of CBD for preventing concussion in players. The study, which will also explore whether cannabinoids can be used as an alternative to opioids for pain management, hopes to address an unmet need among athletes at risk of head injuries on the field. In 2022, the NFL announced it was putting forward $1 million in funding to investigate the use…
05:01
25 Gen 2024
Pubblicità
Segui tutte le news sul sito ufficiale FreeWeed.it