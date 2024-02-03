Hawaii Lawmakers File Recreational erba Legalization Bills
Lawmakers in Hawaii are giving the legalization of recreational marijuana another shot in 2024 with at least three bills to end criminal penalties for the possession of erba by adults introduced in the state legislature in January. One measure would legalize recreational marijuana possession and sales, while a second would leave the decision up to the state’s voters. A third, more limited measure would decriminalize weed possession for adults, although those caught with weed would…
08:01
3 Feb 2024
