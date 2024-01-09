Hawaii AG’s legal MJ report (MJ NEWS: January 9, 2024)

Hawaii AG’s legal cannabis report (Newsletter: January 9, 2024)

DeSantis: respect state marijuana laws; WI GOP medical cannabis plan; CO & NV social consumption developments; WA psilocybin

/ TOP THINGS TO KNOW



Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said that if he’s elected president he will “respect the decisions that the states make” on marijuana legalization even though he personally thinks the policy has a “negative impact.”



Hawaii Attorney General Anne Lopez (D) sent lawmakers a draft marijuana legalization bill—saying that while she “does not support” the reform she acknowledges the chances of it passing have “increased substantially” and wants to ensure “key elements” are included.



Wisconsin Republican lawmakers unveiled legislation to legalize sales of non-smokable medical cannabis through state-run dispensaries staffed by government-employed pharmacists.



The Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division is touting new rules that took effect on Monday that allow for increased sales limits at hospitality/on-site consumption businesses. They are also pointing to earlier “successes” like removing the prohibition on online cannabis orders.



The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board’s former executive director said that marijuana social consumption lounges, which are expected to open soon, represent “the new frontier of the legal cannabis industry.”



Bipartisan Washington senators filed a bill to legalize psilocybin services for military veterans and first responders. The psychedelic would be provided by nonprofit organizations staffed by facilitators licensed in neighboring Oregon, which has a broader program.



A new study shows that colleges in states that legalize marijuana see a boost in applications from high-achieving students.



/ FEDERAL



The U.S. Supreme Court declined to take up the case of a Salvadoran immigrant whose involvement with a state-legal marijuana business barred her from being naturalized.



The Food and Drug Administration highlighted a psychedelics workshop being held by a congressionally created nonprofit on January 31 and February 1.



/ STATES



New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) signed a bill allowing drug harm reduction centers to distribute a wider range of supplies.



Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) tweeted that legalizing medical cannabis is a key accomplishment, saying, “Together, we’re building a Kentucky that works for everyone.”



New Jersey’s Senate president reportedly said legalizing medical cannabis home cultivation is “definitely not going to happen this session.”



Indiana lawmakers said they are optimistic about the prospects for marijuana legislation this session.



Connecticut lawmakers will participate in a psilocybin forum on Wednesday.



An Alabama judge is considering a discovery motion in a lawsuit challenging regulators’ medical cannabis business licensing process.



Minnesota law enforcement agencies began training on utilizing roadside cannabis and drug testing.



Vermont regulators posted guidance on the marijuana business license renewal process.



Washington State regulators are asking people to complete a cannabis consumer survey.



The Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Advisory Board posted its schedule of meetings for the year.



—

—



/ INTERNATIONAL



Mexico’s Senate president said lawmakers will address marijuana legalization in the new session.



Thailand’s public health minister is proposing legislation to clarify that cannabis use is only allowed for medical, and not recreational, purposes.



/ SCIENCE & HEALTH



A study concluded that “CBD provides anti-inflammatory effects in T cells isolated from patients with psoriasis.”



/ ADVOCACY, OPINION & ANALYSIS



A poll found that Australian voters support a bill to legalize marijuana home cultivation, 50 percent to 31 percent, and back decriminalization of cannabis possession, 55 percent to 33 percent.



The Florida Democratic Party’s chair tweeted about Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’s (D) office fact checking Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) “ignorant comments about legalizing cannabis,” saying, “Anyone surprised that Desantis had no idea what he was talking about? A well regulated legalized market: jobs taxable revenue illegal market youth use”



/ BUSINESS



4Front Ventures Corp. has a new CEO.



BZAM Ltd. completed its acquisition of Final Bell Canada Inc.



MedMen Enterprises Inc. exited the Arizona market with the completion of a sale of its assets in the state to an affiliate of Mint Cannabis.



Indiva Limited issued guidance anticipating quarterly net revenue of more than C$10 million.

