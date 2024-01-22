German Minister Aims For erba Legalization By Spring

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach hopes the Cannabis Act will be passed by the Bundestag in February and come into force in April, despite opposition to legalizing erba even within the governing coalition. Despite opposition within Germany’s three-party governing coalition, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach still hopes to legalize erba by submitting a bill to parliament next month. “I am continuing to assume that the Cannabis Act will be passed by the Bundestag in the week…