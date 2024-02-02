Fc Internazionale Vecchia Signora Juventina, Vlahovic è pronto a sfatare un tabù: ecco quale
Vlahovic, attaccante della Juve, vuole sfatare un tabù contro l’Inter nel big match in programma domenica 4 febbraio
Dusan Vlahovic, attaccante della Juve, ha un obiettivo ben chiaro contro l’Inter come riportato da Sky Sport.
Il serbo non ha mai segnato a San Siro nelle nove partite disputate con Fiorentina e Juventus.
22:16
2 Feb 2024