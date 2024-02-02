FW – Diffondiamo Informazione

Fc Internazionale Vecchia Signora Juventina, Vlahovic è pronto a sfatare un tabù: ecco quale

Vlahovic, attaccante della Juve, vuole sfatare un tabù contro l’Inter nel big match in programma domenica 4 febbraio

Dusan Vlahovic, attaccante della Juve, ha un obiettivo ben chiaro contro l’Inter come riportato da Sky Sport.

Il serbo non ha mai segnato a San Siro nelle nove partite disputate con Fiorentina e Juventus.

L’articolo Inter Juve, Vlahovic è pronto a sfatare un tabù: ecco quale proviene da Inter News 24.

22:16
2 Feb 2024

