Europa League, i quattro candidati al “Player of the week”: c’è anche Loftus-Cheek. La lista

Europa League, i quattro candidati al “Player of the week”: c’è anche il rossonero Loftus-Cheek. La lista completa

La UEFA ha reso noto i quattro calciatori candidati al premio “Player of the week” che si sono messi in mostra ieri nella serata in cui si sono giocati i match d’andata dei playoff di Europa League.

Oltre a Icardi del Galatasaray, Zoubir del Qarabag e Di Maria del Benfica, nella ristretta lista è presente anche il centrocampista rossonero Ruben Loftus-Cheek, autore di una doppietta.

