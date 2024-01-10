erba Sales More Than Double Six Months After Recreational Legalization In Maryland

Cannabis sales in Maryland have steadily increased, breaking records month after month since recreational use was legalized in the state six months ago. According to the Maryland Cannabis Administration, the state has made nearly $700 million in one year from erba sales. In just about five months, medical use sales went up by more than $200 million. – Read the entire article at CBS News.
