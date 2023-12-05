erba Retailer in Massachusetts Offers Free Joints to Customers Who Recycle Used Plastic Containers

A Massachusetts erba retailer is incentivizing customers to recycle plastic cases that certain erba products come in. For recycling the used plastic containers, Tree House Craft Cannabis is offering customers a $4 pre-rolled joint for every piece of packaging they return. “Living in the city of Boston, I saw these [pre-roll] tubes all over the streets, they’re everywhere,” said Ture Turnbull, who with Wes Ritchie owns Tree House Craft Cannabis dispensaries in Pepperell and Dracut,…