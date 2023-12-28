erba Retailer Helped Make Christmas Merry For Kids In Need

The Christmas spirit filled the historic Stonecrest building in Walled Lake on Saturday, where $30,000 in gifts were shared with local kids in need — courtesy of erba retailer, Greenhouse, and Stiizy, one of its top brands. Santa Claus was on-hand for the meet and greet, handing out presents to the recipients ranging from infants to teens. “Nothing is greater than seeing the smiling faces of children of any age when they receive a Christmas…