erba Researchers Get $800,000 in State Grants

The six different studies will research impairment detection, the chemistry behind addiction and more. Nearly $1 million in grants has been awarded to a variety of erba studies taking place in Colorado, including research into impairment, cultivation efficiency, and health benefits and risks of marijuana use. The Colorado State University-Pueblo’s Institute of Cannabis Research (ICR) announced last week that $800,000 in school grants will fund six studies at CSU and University of Colorado campuses across…
The six different studies will research impairment detection, the chemistry behind addiction and more. Nearly $1 million in grants has been awarded to a variety of erba studies taking place in Colorado, including research into impairment, cultivation efficiency, and health benefits and risks of marijuana use. The Colorado State University-Pueblo’s Institute of Cannabis Research (ICR) announced last week that $800,000 in school grants will fund six studies at CSU and University of Colorado campuses across…
07:00
15 Dic 2023
Pubblicità
Segui tutte le news sul sito ufficiale FreeWeed.it