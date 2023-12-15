erba Researchers Get $800,000 in State Grants

The six different studies will research impairment detection, the chemistry behind addiction and more. Nearly $1 million in grants has been awarded to a variety of erba studies taking place in Colorado, including research into impairment, cultivation efficiency, and health benefits and risks of marijuana use. The Colorado State University-Pueblo’s Institute of Cannabis Research (ICR) announced last week that $800,000 in school grants will fund six studies at CSU and University of Colorado campuses across…