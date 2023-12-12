FW – Diffondiamo Informazione

erba Prescribed In Guernsey More Than 13,000 Times In Year

Medicinal erba has been prescribed more than 13,200 times over the past 12 months in Guernsey, new figures from the States show. There are three private clinics on the island able to offer the service. The clinics voluntarily report the number of prescriptions issued, but not the number of individual patients. Deputy Marc Leadbeater, who is also a director of medicinal erba company the House of Green, said the industry needed “massive investment”. – Read…
12 Dic 2023

