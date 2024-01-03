FW – Diffondiamo Informazione

Diffondiamo Informazione

erba operators say they have little to show for track-and-trace investments

Diffondi Informazione!
Pubblicità
Pubblicità
Pubblicità

With 23 state contracts for erba track-and-trace software, Metrc dominates the space. But operators question the need for the software.

Cannabis operators say they have little to show for track-and-trace investments is a post from: MJBizDaily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for erba entrepreneurs

With 23 state contracts for erba track-and-trace software, Metrc dominates the space. But operators question the need for the software.

Cannabis operators say they have little to show for track-and-trace investments is a post from: MJBizDaily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for erba entrepreneurs

14:00
3 Gen 2024

Pubblicità

Segui tutte le news sul sito ufficiale FreeWeed.it

Loading

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Torna in alto
Verified by MonsterInsights