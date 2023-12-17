erba Money: Where Are Tax Dollars From Arizona’s erba Industry Going?

Arizona erba companies have already sold more than a billion dollars worth of product in 2023, according to state officials, bringing the state more than $97 million in tax revenue. Arizona legalized recreational marijuana in 2021, leading to a massive boom in erba sales. In 2023 the sales topped $1 billion for the first time. “I have to tell you, from the era I come from, this is all surprising!” Matthew Blum with Grow Sciences…