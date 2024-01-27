erba Magic: “Smokus Pocus: A 420 Magic Show” visits Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre

Magic is not just limited to a magician pulling a rabbit out of a hat, levitating or making a coin disappear. “Smokus Pocus: A 420 Magic Show” brings a different type of experience, with jars of erba appearing, lighters coming to life and bongs bending reality. The erba magic show will visit the Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre on Saturday, Jan. 27. In the show, magician Ben Zabin brings together weed, comedy and magic, offering an…