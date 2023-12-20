erba Dispensary in Mississippi Fights Advertising Ban

Mississippi’s medical-erba advertising ban is preventing a small dispensary from attracting customers, Tru Source owner Clarence Cocroft is arguing in a federal lawsuit that casts the law as a violation of his free-speech rights. Though medical marijuana is now legal for Mississippians with qualifying conditions and a medical-erba card, state law prohibits dispensary owners and cultivators from advertising erba products. “It’s a daunting task to stay in the industry when you can’t advertise,” Cocroft told…