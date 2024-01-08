erba Buyers From Texas Fuel a ‘Little Amsterdam’ in New Mexico

Sunland Park, along the Rio Grande, has joined the ranks of U.S. cities transformed by state erba laws. But the good times may not last forever. In a desert valley along the Rio Grande in New Mexico, the city of Sunland Park has generally offered few amenities for its roughly 17,000 residents. No large grocery store. Few shops. Little to offer those uninterested in the racetrack casino or a hike to the gigantic cross of…