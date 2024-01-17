FW – Diffondiamo Informazione

Diffondiamo Informazione

erba and Psychedelic Issues Coming to Colorado Lawmakers in 2024

erba and Psychedelic Issues Coming to Colorado Lawmakers in 2024
Diffondi Informazione!
Pubblicità
Pubblicità
Pubblicità
Pot talks and mushroom chatter, at a State Capitol Building near you. Lawmakers convened for the start of the Colorado Legislature on January 10, and they’re expected to have some serious marijuana and psychedelics issues on their hands this session. Colorado voters legalized medical psilocybin and decriminalized other natural psychedelics just over a year ago, so mushroom conversations will remain a mainstay at the State Capitol for the foreseeable future — just as marijuana has…
Pot talks and mushroom chatter, at a State Capitol Building near you. Lawmakers convened for the start of the Colorado Legislature on January 10, and they’re expected to have some serious marijuana and psychedelics issues on their hands this session. Colorado voters legalized medical psilocybin and decriminalized other natural psychedelics just over a year ago, so mushroom conversations will remain a mainstay at the State Capitol for the foreseeable future — just as marijuana has…

02:01
17 Gen 2024

Pubblicità

Segui tutte le news sul sito ufficiale FreeWeed.it

Loading

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Torna in alto
Verified by MonsterInsights