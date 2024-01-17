erba and Psychedelic Issues Coming to Colorado Lawmakers in 2024

Pot talks and mushroom chatter, at a State Capitol Building near you. Lawmakers convened for the start of the Colorado Legislature on January 10, and they’re expected to have some serious marijuana and psychedelics issues on their hands this session. Colorado voters legalized medical psilocybin and decriminalized other natural psychedelics just over a year ago, so mushroom conversations will remain a mainstay at the State Capitol for the foreseeable future — just as marijuana has…