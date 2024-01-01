Echeverri vicino al Manchester City: era stato accostato anche alla Vecchia Signora Juventinantus

Il Manchester City ha raggiunto un accordo verbale per Echeverri che in passato era stato accostato alla Juventus
Il nome di Claudio Echeverri è stato accostato anche alla Juventus ma adesso il suo futuro sarà probabilmente in Premier League.
Stando a quanto rivelato da Fabrizio Romano, il trequartista vestirà la maglia del Manchester City con cui ha raggiunto un accordo verbale.
