DOJ MJ pardon certificates (MJ NEWS: January 26, 2024)

DOJ cannabis pardon certificates (Newsletter: January 26, 2024)

VA marijuana sales; NH legalization; SD cannabis & guns; ME psilocybin; Sales records across US; NY gov cancels homegrow meeting; MN regulator search

/ TOP THINGS TO KNOW



The Department of Justice has begun issuing pardon certificates for marijuana possession offenses committed on federal property—about a month after President Joe Biden issued an expanded cannabis clemency proclamation covering more people.



Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) filed legislation to protect people who live in public housing from being evicted over marijuana use that is legal under state law.



The Virginia Senate Rehabilitation and Social Services Committee’s Cannabis Subcommittee weighed competing marijuana sales bills—opting to advance one prioritizing equity over another that would have launched the market sooner through medical dispensaries.



A New Hampshire House Commerce and Consumer Affairs subcommittee held a hearing on a marijuana legalization bill—with members clashing over the details and struggling to form a plan that will meet Gov. Chris Sununu’s (R) requirement for state-controlled stores without losing other stakeholders.



The South Dakota Senate Health and Human Services Committee killed a House-passed bill that would have required medical cannabis dispensaries to warn patients about the federal law banning gun possession by people “addicted to marijuana.”



The Maine legislature’s Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee held a work session on a bill to legalize psilocybin—with two lawmakers on the panel discussing their own personal psychedelics use.



More than half a dozen U.S. states had record-breaking monthly marijuana sales in December, capping off a year that saw multi-billion-dollar cannabis purchase totals in several markets.



A member of New York’s Cannabis Control Board claimed that a request from Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) led to the cancellation of a planned meeting this week at which marijuana licenses and homegrow rules were up for votes—but other officials dispute that.



Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) is expanding the search for a new top marijuana regulator as an audit reveals flaws in the process used to select an earlier appointee who quickly resigned amid reports about her business selling noncompliant hemp products.



A judge ordered members of the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission to provide testimony about their business licensing process that is being challenged in litigation.



/ FEDERAL



The Department of Justice filed a notice that it intends to sell more than $130 million worth of bitcoin seized as a result of investigations into the dark web drug-selling portal Silk Road.



The Drug Enforcement Administration is hosting a Rocket League tournament on Saturday.



Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-CO) called Colorado cannabis entrepreneur Wanda James a “force of nature.”



/ STATES



The West Virginia Senate passed a bill to decriminalize drug testing strips.



The Maryland House Judiciary Committee held a hearing on a bill to ban smoking, vaping or consuming cannabis in the passenger area of a motor vehicle where a minor is present.



A Wisconsin Republican senator said she doesn’t think an Assembly-led bill to legalize medical cannabis sales through a system of state-run dispensaries will advance this year.



Illinois regulators extended the operational deadline for craft cannabis growers.



Michigan regulators fined and suspended the license of a marijuana business over several alleged violations.



Montana marijuana tax revenues collected since the launch of the legal market are nearing $100 million.



/ INTERNATIONAL



Germany’s commissioner for addiction and drug issues spoke about the prospects for enacting marijuana legalization legislation.



The Czech Republic’s National Economic Council is recommending the launch of a legal and regulated cannabis market.



The Danish Medicines Agency published a report on the country’s medical cannabis pilot program.



The British Columbia, Canada government is appealing a provincial Supreme Court ruling that overturned a ban on public drug use.



/ SCIENCE & HEALTH



A study suggested that “THC did not increase anxiety and that CBD-dominant forms of cannabis were associated with acute tension reduction that may translate to longer-term reductions in anxiety symptoms.”



/ ADVOCACY, OPINION & ANALYSIS



A poll found that South Dakota voters support legalizing marijuana, 45 percent to 42 percent.



The Boston Globe editorial board is calling on Massachusetts marijuana regulators to consider enacting THC potency limits.



/ BUSINESS



MedMen Enterprises Inc.’s CEO and executive chairman stepped down.



Trulieve Cannabis Corp. workers in Phoenix, Arizona voted to unionize with the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 99.



Chipotle settled a lawsuit brought by a former Pennsylvania employee who claimed he was improperly fired for bringing medical cannabis to work.



Horizons ETFs Management Inc. announced it will be terminating its marijuana and psychedelics funds.



Ohio dispensaries sold $484 million worth of medical cannabis products in 2023.

